× Team searches for missing Belleville man

BELLEVILLE, IL (KTVI) – Police are looking for a missing 37-year-old Belleville man. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department says that Todd Pinta was last seen Sunday. His family worries that he may harm himself.

Pinta’s family tracked his cell phone to the 7000 block of Town Hall Road in Belleville. They found his car parked at the end of a road near a creek. It was too dark outside and the treacherous terrain prevented a large scale search.

Deputies believe they found Pinta’s tracks Monday morning. They say he may have walked back to the road. His family says they found his shirt pinned to a tree near the creek during their initial search.

A search team, including dogs and members of the Millstadt Fire Department, is in the area of 1644 Eiler Rd Belleville, IL. They began looking for Pinta at around 3pm.

Anyone with information about Pinta’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Belleville Police Department, or the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.