United Way’s 2-1-1 Helpline open for flood relief

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- If you need assistance with flood relief, the United Way can help. The company’s 2-1-1 Helpline is available for individuals and families who were impacted by heavy rain and flooding over the weekend.

Their 2-1-1 service is a fast, free and confidential way to give or get help 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The call centers operate under national standards. They are staffed by trained specialists, who quickly assess the callers’ needs and refer them to the help they seek.

2-1-1 helps families throughout the state of Missouri and parts of Southwestern Illinois with a variety of needs including disaster and severe weather relief, finding shelter and utility assistance. Information is also available about food banks, affordable housing, health resources, child care, after-school programs, elderly care, financial literacy, and job training programs.

Dial 2-1-1 or visit 211helps.org for more information. If you have a cell phone only call, 1-800-427-4626.

The United Way of Greater St. Louis mobilizes the community with one goal in mind — helping people live their best possible lives. Located throughout 16 counties in Missouri and Illinois, United Way helps one in three people in the region build a foundation for a good quality of life through basic needs, financial stability, education, health and strong communities.

For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit HelpingPeople.org.