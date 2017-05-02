× 2 die on flooded roadways in southeast Missouri

ST. LOUIS – Two more Missourians have died after their vehicles were swept away by floodwaters, bringing the death toll from the sudden spring flood to five in the Show-Me State.

Both of the latest deaths were in the same area of southeast Missouri. Highway Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott says 60-year-old Kevin Compton of Poplar Bluff was found inside a pickup truck in a ditch along Highway 53 late Monday. Authorities believe water from the flooded Black River swept the truck off the road.

Early Tuesday, 69-year-old Barbara Smithson of Harviell was found on Butler County Road 153, still inside her vehicle that was apparently swept away by water from a flooding creek.