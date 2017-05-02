× 2 Illinois counties declare disasters due to flooding

CARBONDALE, Ill. – Flood warnings remain for large sections of central and southern Illinois after weekend storms brought as many as 10 inches of rain.

The Carbondale Southern Illinoisan reports Jackson County Board Chairman John Rendleman signed a disaster proclamation Tuesday. That’s after Franklin County Board Chairman Randall Crocker in Benton declared a state of disaster on Monday. Many local officials are worried about river levels and road closings.

Union County Emergency Management coordinator Dana Pearson says officials are worried about more rain upstream of them along the Mississippi River.

Meanwhile officials at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale say a four-story housing unit on campus saw up to 12 inches of flooding on its first floor over the weekend. About 180 students had to be relocated for the last two weeks of the semester.

