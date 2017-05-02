× 200 St. Louis County homes impacted by flooding

ST. LOUIS – Flooding along the Meramec River in suburban St. Louis has already impacted about 200 homes, and St. Louis County’s emergency management chief says another 1,500 are in harm’s way.

St. Louis County officials spoke Tuesday at a news conference. Emergency management director Mark Diedrich says the impactedhomes are in and near several Meramec River towns, including Eureka, Pacific and Valley Park.

The Meramec and other rivers in Missouri rose sharply after 6 inches to 12 inches of rain fell in Missouri over the weekend.

The Meramec is expected to crest near record levels within the next few days, but the forecast calling for the potential of more than 2 inches of new rain Wednesday and Thursday could push river levels even higher.