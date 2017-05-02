Anheuser-Busch sending truckloads of safe drinking water to area flood victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Anheuser-Busch is sending more than 150,000 cans of drinking water to area towns devastated by floods. A mandatory boil order was issued Monday in Jefferson County after rivers creep closer to towards a public water plant. The American Red Cross put out a call for water that is safe to drink. AB is sending three truckloads.

“As the home of Anheuser-Busch and Budweiser, the St. Louis community means so much to all of us at Anheuser-Busch. Putting our production and logistics strengths to work by providing clean, safe drinking water is the best way for us to help our neighbors right now,” writes Jim Bicklein, General Manager of the Anheuser-Busch St. Louis Brewery, in a statement to the media.

The company occasionally pauses beer production at the brewery in Cartersville, Georgia to produce this canned drinking water. This way it is ready when disaster strikes. AB donated 2 million cans of drinking water last year during the floods in Louisiana, wildfires in California and Hurricane Matthew.

The water will be distributed by the Red Cross. Details about distribution will be released Wednesday.