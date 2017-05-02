× Cardinals Come Back from 4-0 Down, But Fall to Brewers in 10 Innings

After falling behind 4-0 to the Milwaukee Brewers the Cardinals came back to tie the game, only to lose in extra innings on Monday night at Busch Stadium. The Brewers got a three run home run from Travis Shaw to break a 4-4 tie in the tenth inning and win 7-5. The Brewers go ahead rally was fueled by Kolton Wong’s fielding error to start the 10th inning. Seung Hwan Oh took the loss giving up the decisive home run to Shaw.

The Cardinals began their four run comeback in the fifth inning. Back to back home runs by Aledmys Diaz and Matt Carpenter cut the Milwaukee lead to 4-2. Jedd Gyorko’s home run in the eighth inning cut the lead to 4-3 and when Kolten Wong legged out an infield single, Stephen Piscotty scored the game tying run.

Gyorko hit his second home run of the game in the bottom of the 10th inning. It’s Gyorko’s sixth home run of this young season. The loss drops the Cardinals season record to 12-13.