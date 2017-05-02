Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…WEDNESDAY May 3, 2017: .

Here comes the next moderate rain event for Wednesday and Thursday…this will not be like the last 5 days…this will bring 1-2 inches of rain with spots to 3 inches…there will be no thunderstorms…but this is still a problem…it is a steady rain Wednesday, Wednesday night and much of Thursday…it will be windy…at times very windy and chilly to cold…we are on the cold side of the low pressure. The system will bring back flash flooding on the small streams and creeks and then add water to the medium and large rivers…adding to the flooding and prolonging the crests into the late week and weekend…a problem for lots of folks.