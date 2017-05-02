× Des Peres Schnucks recalls fresh ground beef sold May 2

DES PERES, MO (KTVI) – Schnucks Markets is issuing a voluntary recall for fresh ground beef purchased Tuesday morning at its Des Peres store on Manchester Road.

The store initiated the recall after a store employee discovered metal shavings in the grind.

The recall includes any fresh ground beef labeled as:

90/10 Fresh Ground Sirloin

73/27 Ground Beef

90/10 Fine Ground

80/20

Fine Ground Chuck

Ground Round

Any Schnucks customer who purchased fresh ground beef from the Des Peres store between 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. can return the product for a full refund or exchange.

No other stores are affected by the recall, Schnucks said.

Customers with questions can call the Schnucks Consumer Affairs Department at 314-994-4400 or 800-264-4400.