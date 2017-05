Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PACIFIC, MO (KTVI) - Video from Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX helicopter shows flooded homes and businesses in Pacific, Missouri. Many area rivers are expected to crest Wednesday and there is more rain in the forecast.

Many communities are sandbagging homes. The town of Valley Park is under a mandatory evacuation order. The situation seems a little different in Pacific. The water appears to be half way up may of the structures in town. Roads are closed in the area.