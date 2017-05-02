Free Trip Tuesday’s – French Lick, IN

Brought to you by Gateway RV & Powersports

FOX 2’s Free Trip Tuesdays Brought to you by Gateway RV & Powersports is taking you to a hidden gem, French Lick Resort in West Baden, Indiana!

French Lick Resort stands out among Midwest hotels for its AAA Four-Diamond accommodations and for the charm of its staff. Nestled in the Indiana countryside, the winner of the 2015 USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Award for Best Historic Hotel is both a breath of fresh air and an exciting family adventure. An easy drive from St. Louis, this upscale destination features championship golf courses, world-class spas, Vegas-style gaming, horseback riding and activities for kids. The beautifully restored historic French Lick Springs Hotel and West Baden Springs Hotel capture the opulence of times long past, and ensure an escape from the norm for everyone who visits.

One family of four will receive a prize package including:

2 nights at French Lick Springs Hotel including : Riding stables, historic tours, free shuttle service to resort venues, pet friendly (advance notice required), free valet or self parking, concierge services, walking & jogging trails, heated indoor/outdoor pools and hot tub, 24 hour fitness center, casual and fine dining options, and gift shops

Riding stables, historic tours, free shuttle service to resort venues, pet friendly (advance notice required), free valet or self parking, concierge services, walking & jogging trails, heated indoor/outdoor pools and hot tub, 24 hour fitness center, casual and fine dining options, and gift shops Carriage ride for 4: Take in the beauty of French Lick Resort by daylight or moonlight with a relaxing horse-drawn carriage ride. Guests can choose from one of our scenic routes which last approximately 20-25 minutes. The first circling French Lick Springs Hotel and the second traveling down the historic brick drive to the once 8th Wonder of the World, West Baden Springs Hotel. Purchase tickets at West Baden Mercantile (Ext. 4025); French Lick Mercantile (Ext. 7720), or from the carriage driver.

Take in the beauty of French Lick Resort by daylight or moonlight with a relaxing horse-drawn carriage ride. Guests can choose from one of our scenic routes which last approximately 20-25 minutes. The first circling French Lick Springs Hotel and the second traveling down the historic brick drive to the once 8th Wonder of the World, West Baden Springs Hotel. Purchase tickets at West Baden Mercantile (Ext. 4025); French Lick Mercantile (Ext. 7720), or from the carriage driver. FootGolf for up to 4: FootGolf is here at French Lick Resort! A sport that’s sweeping the nation, FootGolf combines the elements of soccer and golf to create a fun-filled game that all ages can play. Played on the Valley Links Course and using traditional golf rules and etiquette, a soccer ball replaces the golf ball and your feet are used instead of clubs. With no prior experience needed, a game of nine or 18 holes can be enjoyed by all members of the family. Soccer balls are provided.

FootGolf is here at French Lick Resort! A sport that’s sweeping the nation, FootGolf combines the elements of soccer and golf to create a fun-filled game that all ages can play. Played on the Valley Links Course and using traditional golf rules and etiquette, a soccer ball replaces the golf ball and your feet are used instead of clubs. With no prior experience needed, a game of nine or 18 holes can be enjoyed by all members of the family. Soccer balls are provided. 2 KidsPlus passes: Whether it’s kickball, Wii games, crafts or cooking, KidsFest is a hangout specifically for kids. We take the time to plan exciting and educational events that they are guaranteed to love. Unique experiences, like taking a hayride to The Stables or cooking up fun and healthy snacks in the KidsFest Lodge, create memories that last a lifetime. We even change up the activities with the seasons! All activities are supervised by our trained counselors and have been developed to ensure kids have a full experience in fun and creativity.

Whether it’s kickball, Wii games, crafts or cooking, KidsFest is a hangout specifically for kids. We take the time to plan exciting and educational events that they are guaranteed to love. Unique experiences, like taking a hayride to The Stables or cooking up fun and healthy snacks in the KidsFest Lodge, create memories that last a lifetime. We even change up the activities with the seasons! All activities are supervised by our trained counselors and have been developed to ensure kids have a full experience in fun and creativity. 4 admissions to French Lick West Baden Museum

2 rounds of Donald Ross golf: “The Hill Course,” as it was originally known, was designed by Donald James Ross in 1917. Just seven years later, in 1924, the course hosted the PGA Championship won by Walter Hagen. He beat the Englishman James Barnes on the 36th and final hole of the two-round match and walked away with the grand prize of $6,830. The course has hosted LPGA Championships and Senior PGA events in the years since. Ross, an expert greens-keeper and club maker is credited with laying the groundwork for the American golf industry. His architectural firm, Donald J. Ross and Associates, designed and redesigned 400 courses throughout North America between the early 1900’s and the late 1940’s. Ross is one of the few golf course architects to be admitted into the World Golf Hall of Fame. As a testament to his architectural brilliance, Donald Ross course designs account for 11 of Golf Digest’s 100 Greatest Courses in the United States. After a $5 million dollar restoration effort in 2005, the Hill Course was renamed The Donald Ross Course at French Lick Resort

PLUS, $100 VISA card from Gateway RV & Powersports

Hurry! Entries are due by 9am on Tuesday, May 9th.

Contest rules