Interactive map shows Missouri roads closed for floods

Flooding has closed more than 300 roads across Missouri, making morning commutes challenging.

The Missouri Department of Transportation says the closed roads include several in St. Louis County. Officials also have shut down stretches of Interstate 44 between Rolla and Lebanon, Route 63 near Vienna and Route 50 in Gasconade County.

Three people have died in the Missouri flooding as several rivers have crested at record levels.

The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency counted 143 water rescues statewide but acknowledged that countless others probably weren’t reported. Hundreds of people were evacuated, a levee was topped in a rural area northwest of St. Louis, and a 57-mile stretch of Interstate 44 was closed.

Forecasters are predicting more rain in some flooded parts of Missouri.

The National Weather Service says up to 3 inches could fall from late Tuesday through Thursday. The heaviest downpours are expected in areas south of Interstate 70.

Hydrologist Mark Fuchs, of the weather service, says the rain could cause a secondary crest. He says the rain isn’t expected to “make it any worse for the most part” but that it might “prolong the agony in some areas.”

He described the flooding as “historic,” saying forecasts also are calling for record or near-record crests along several rivers, including the Meramec and the Big. The flooding already has claimed three lives and forced hundreds to evacuate.