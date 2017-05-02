Interstate 44 closed from I-270 to Route 100

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VALLEY PARK, MO (KTVI)-Interstate 44 is closed between I-270 and Route 100 in Gray Summit. MoDOT closed that stretch of interstate just before midnight, as rising water from the Meramec River threatened parts of the highway.

That makes Route 100, Manchester Road, the main detour. MoDOT says a trip that normally takes minutes could take hours today.

Crews have also shutdown Highway 30 from east of 141 to Rahning Road due to flood waters from Meramec.

Flooding forced the closure of hundreds of Missouri roads, including a 57-mile stretch of Interstate 44 in the south of the state Monday.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said several sections of the stretch of I-44 between Rolla and Lebanon are underwater.

More than a foot of water fell in parts of the state from Friday through Sunday, causing widespread flooding that led to hundreds of water rescues and killed at least three people in the state.

Many rivers were still rising Monday. Near-record flooding is possible on the Meramec River near St. Louis and other smaller rivers. Even the Mississippi River is projected to come within a half-foot of the all-time record in Cape Girardeau.

The storms were part of a bigger system that being blamed for the deaths of at least 15 people.

