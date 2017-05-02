Call our Contact 2 help line at 1-800-782-2222 for Red Cross donations/volunteering
Martinez, Cardinals beat Peralta once again, top Brewers 2-1

Posted 11:46 pm, May 2, 2017, by , Updated at 11:45PM, May 2, 2017

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Carlos Martinez delivers the first pitch of the game against the Chicago Cubs on Opening Day at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on April 2, 2017. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Carlos Martinez pitched effectively into the eighth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals once again beat Wily Peralta, topping the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 Tuesday night.

Martinez (1-3), making his sixth start of the season, retired the first 12 batters. He gave up an unearned run on four hits in 7 1/3 innings, striking out four and walking one.

Trevor Rosenthal pitched a perfect ninth for his third save in three chances.

Peralta (4-2) fell to 0-9 in his last 11 starts against the Cardinals. He allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings.