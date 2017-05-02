Meramec River forcing Jefferson County residents to choose which side to be on

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO (KTVI) – Starting Tuesday night people in Jefferson County will be contained to the north or south side of the Meramec for a few days.

Starting at midnight Tuesday MoDOT is closing I-55 at the Meramec River. This means that people who live in Arnold or other areas of Jefferson County would need to take alternate roads to get to St. Louis city or county.

The problem is all of the other roads that cross over the Meramec are also being closed, which leaves Jefferson county residents locked in south of the river starting at midnight.

Hotels just few miles north of the river said they are completely sold out. They said they have had hundreds of people calling all day to reserve rooms for Tuesday and Wednesday so that they can get to and from work.

MoDOT said drivers should be prepared for I-55 to be closed for the rest of the week, and that all major routes along the Meramec River will close cutting off St. Louis from any road to the south. They are advising driver who need to travel between southeast Missouri and St. Louis to find route through Illinois.