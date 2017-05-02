× Northeastern Illinois county launches drug treatment program

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (AP) _ Officials in a northeastern Illinois county are starting a program to help fast-track treatment for drug addiction.

The (Crystal Lake) Northwest Herald reports the program allows drug users to enter police stations, turn over drugs without consequences and get help entering a treatment center.

It’s called “A Way Out” and those without insurance won’t be turned away. The McHenry County Mental Health Board gave $75,000 for treatment costs for those without insurance.

McHenry County State’s Attorney Patrick Kenneally says the program creates centralized locations for those who need help regardless of circumstances.

He estimates one person dies each week in McHenry County due to drug overdose and the program could save lives.

Cary Police Chief Patrick Finlon favors the program, saying there isn’t added work for law enforcement.

