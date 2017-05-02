Police issue Endanger Silver Advisory for missing St. Charles man

ST. CHARLES, MO (KTVI) – Officers from the St. Charles Police Department are on the lookout for missing adult male from 2300 block on Gallaher Avenue. Police tell Fox 2 that an Endanger Silver Advisory has been issued for 74-year-old Burlan Thomas.

Thomas was last seen leaving his residence around 6:30 pm on Monday evening.

He is 5 foot 11 inches, weighs 165 pound with white hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a camouflage colored coat, black sweatshirt, jeans, white socks and black Nike shoes. He has a scar on his right shoulder.

Mr. Thomas suffers from dementia, high blood pressure and sickle-cell anemia.

If you have seen Mr. Thomas, please call 911 or the St. Charles Police Department at 636-949-3309.