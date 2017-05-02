Predators fans’ unique way of getting psyched up ahead of Game 4

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NASHVILLE, TN (KTVI) – The St. Louis Blues will try to even their second-round playoff series with the Predators Tuesday night in Nashville.

With coach Mike Yeo and the Blues making adjustments, hockey pundits say better play around the puck is needed.

Meanwhile, Blues fans say the team needs to not pay attention to the buzz building in Nashville.

Fans of both teams gathered outside Bridgestone Arena for Game 4 Tuesday in Tennessee. They'll have to wait for the late start thanks to NHL scheduling. However, Predators fans can take out their frustrations on a ‘Blue Note’ mobile. The team is offering $20 per swing for fans and visitors alike.