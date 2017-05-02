Rain in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday; may prolong floods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - There will be plenty of sunshine Tuesday. The temperatures will be warmer, but windy. Highs are forecast to be in the upper 60's. Rain is in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday. That is not welcome news for those dealing with rising flood water.

There will be a moderate rain event Wednesday and Thursday should bring 1-2 inches of rain to the area. There will be no thunderstorms, all rain.

The small streams and creeks will come up again. It will add to the and record flooding on the medium and large rivers. It puts a pause on river levels falling until late this week, and over the weekend.

The forecast for this weekend is quiet and dry.

Meteorologist Chris Higgins reports that we are inching closer to the crests along the Meramec River from Pacific through Arnold. The numbers were pushed up a few inches in the late evening update with Valley Park now forecast to within a few inches of the record set in 2015. Arnold was also pushed up a few inches, but remains just under two feet below the level that forced the closure of I-55 in 2015, but that is a thin margin of error.