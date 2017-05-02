× Red Cross opens emergency shelters for flood victims

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – The American Red Cross of Greater St. Louis has opened a number of shelters across the state to assist flood victims.

Red Cross volunteers have open shelters at the following locations in the greater St. Louis metropolitan area:

Manchester United Methodist

129 Woods Mill Road, Ballwin

Humane Society Mobile Animal Shelter on Site

TriCounty Senior Center

800 W. Union Street, Pacific

Humane Society of Missouri and Pacific Animal Shelter are partnering

Hope Lutheran Church

3715 Wabash Avenue, Granite City, Illinois

Call Metro East Humane Society at 618-656-4405 for help