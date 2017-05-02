Red Cross opens emergency shelters for flood victims
ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – The American Red Cross of Greater St. Louis has opened a number of shelters across the state to assist flood victims.
Red Cross volunteers have open shelters at the following locations in the greater St. Louis metropolitan area:
Manchester United Methodist
129 Woods Mill Road, Ballwin
Humane Society Mobile Animal Shelter on Site
TriCounty Senior Center
800 W. Union Street, Pacific
Humane Society of Missouri and Pacific Animal Shelter are partnering
Hope Lutheran Church
3715 Wabash Avenue, Granite City, Illinois
Call Metro East Humane Society at 618-656-4405 for help