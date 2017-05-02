Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses
Download FOX 2’s news and weather apps for customized alerts and radar

Red Cross opens emergency shelters for flood victims

Posted 2:43 pm, May 2, 2017, by , Updated at 02:42PM, May 2, 2017

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – The American Red Cross of Greater St. Louis has opened a number of shelters across the state to assist flood victims.

Red Cross volunteers have open shelters at the following locations in the greater St. Louis metropolitan area:

Manchester United Methodist
129 Woods Mill Road, Ballwin
Humane Society Mobile Animal Shelter on Site

TriCounty Senior Center
800 W. Union Street, Pacific
Humane Society of Missouri and Pacific Animal Shelter are partnering

Hope Lutheran Church
3715 Wabash Avenue, Granite City, Illinois
Call Metro East Humane Society at 618-656-4405 for help