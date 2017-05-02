× Repeal or spare? Pressure is on moderates over health care

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) _ Moderate House Republicans face heavy pressure from both sides on the question of whether to scrap Democrat Barack Obama’s health care law.

How do their voters feel? That’s not simple.

In interviews in the members’ districts, Associated Press reporters found constituents deeply divided over the Affordable Care Act.

In Rep. Mike Coffman’s district in the Denver suburbs, Meridene Walsh says she’s frustrated that Republicans haven’t been able to undo the measure known as Obamacare.

But David Murray has another perspective. He says Obama’s law allowed him to find an insurer to pay for surgery to repair two discs in his back. Without it, he says he might not be walking.

A vote on a new approach to undo Obamacare could come as soon as this week.