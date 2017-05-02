× Several St. Louis area schools to cancel classes Wednesday after I-55 shutdown

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Several area schools are closed Wednesday because teachers can’t make it to class. Many employees in south St. Louis County school districts live in Jefferson County. The unexpected closure of several area highways has made it difficult to get to their jobs. Representatives from the Lindbergh and Mehlville school districts tell FOX 2 that they are closing Wednesday because they can’t staff the school.

Flooding along the Meramec, Mississippi and Big rivers is also has shut down many area roads. The closure of Interstate 44 Monday night is making travel from areas beyond I-270 difficult. MoDOT will be closing Interstate 55 at midnight tonight.

The highway closures make travel from Jefferson County to St. Louis difficult. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that many area school districts rely on teachers, bus drivers and food service workers who live in Jefferson County. They won’t be able to make it to work Wednesday.

Northwest and Lindbergh school districts have decided to close because they worry students won’t be able to make it to school. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that many of them live in Fenton. I-55 closing will make it difficult for them to attend class.

Several schools are closed because flood waters are on campus. Eureka and Valley Park are just a few of the districts closed because of rising rivers. See the full list here:

This statement was sent by the Mehlville School District to parents:

“Due to transportation problems caused by recent flooding, all classes in the Mehlville School District are cancelled on Wednesday, May 3. MoDOT has announced that Telegraph, Lemay Ferry, and I-55 will close tonight. However, evening activities such as concerts and other school events on Wednesday evening can go on as scheduled. While most of our families are not impacted, many of our employees live in Jefferson County and will be unable to get to school tomorrow. More than 20% of our employees reside in Jefferson County. Specifically, 22 bus routes would not have drivers. Our ability to transport kids to school, have meaningful instruction, serve meals and safely supervise students would be significantly compromised. We will continue to monitor the situation and make decisions about the rest of the week on a day-to-day basis. Please assume school will be in session unless you are informed otherwise. The closing of school on May 3 pushes the last day of school to May 25.”

Fox C6 Community… Road closures and rising flood waters force us to close our school district again on Wednesday, May 3rd. Be safe! — Dr. James Wipke (@FoxC6Super) May 2, 2017

The blue outlines #JeffCo & black x's are roads that are/will be blocked. JeffCo will be isolated @12am @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/6OzrK5D7gx — Katherine Hessel (@KHesselFox2) May 2, 2017

Additional road closures:

Route 109 (St. Louis County) from Eureka High School to Route W/FF

Route 30/Gravois (St. Louis County) at Meramec River closed early this morning.

Route 67 is reduced to one lane with traffic from Alton, IL into Missouri between the Mississippi River and Missouri River

Route 141 at I-44 in St. Louis County is closed and will remain closed most of the week

Route 30 at Meramec River at St. Clair near I-44 in Franklin County is open. It could relieve for eastbound I-44/ Rte. 100 traffic.

I-55, Route 61/67/ Lemay Ferry/ Jeff Co. Blvd. and Route 231/Telegraph at the Meramec, between St. Louis and Jefferson Counties are expected to close overnight. I-55 is expected to be underwater after midnight.

Route 21/Tesson Ferry (St. Louis County) at Meramec River and Rte. 141 at Romaine Creek are expected to close today or tonight

Late Monday night, I-44 closed in St. Louis County.

There are hundreds of roads closed in Missouri. Check the map of updates here.