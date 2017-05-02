× St. Louis foster mother charged with boy’s fatal beating

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ A St. Louis foster mother has been charged with fatally beating a 3-year-old boy 17 month ago.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 28-year-old Christina Bell was charged Friday with child abuse resulting in the death of Daylen Brown. Bell told detectives she had “primary care, custody and control” of Daylen when he was injured in December 2015. He died a St. Louis hospital several hours after police responded.

No attorney is listed for her in online court records.

Court records say he had a lacerated liver. Daylen’s cause of death was abdominal blunt trauma, and ruled a homicide.

Asked about the timing of the charges, the prosecutor’s office said an investigation has been under way.

