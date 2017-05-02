ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-May is National Stroke Awareness and National Trauma Awareness Month. During a medical emergency like a stroke, heart attack or trauma, seeking immediate treatment is the key to survival and recovery.

Elizabeth Schelp, RN, from St. Anthony’s Stroke Program, tells us about the signs.

On Friday, May 5, the public is invited to Minutes Matter, hosted by St. Anthony`s Medical Center. It will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at South County Center.

The free program will detail how fast action and the Time Critical Diagnosis System can save your life or the life of someone you love.

Those in attendance will get valuable information on stroke and heart attack risk factors, signs and symptoms to help you know when to call 911 should an emergency occur.

For additional information visit ShopSouthCountyCenter.com and click on `Connect.`