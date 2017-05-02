U-Haul offering one month free storage for flood victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BALLWIN, MO (KTVI) - Forced to flee the rising flood waters in Pacific, Michelle Worley is moving her family's entire four-bedroom apartment into a 10x10 U-Haul storage unit.

"I know everything is going to be safe and dry and not get damaged in here that's a good thing" she said.

Safe, dry and reliable, during a time of uncertainty for many as flood waters continue to threaten businesses and homes.

"It's been... I can't explain" said Worley. "It's overwhelming when you have kids and you lose your home in a matter of hours. It's just devastating" she said.

That's where U-Haul is stepping up in a big way to help families like Worley's who are now finding themselves displaced by the historic flooding. They're offering flood victims one month of free storage.

"We're a part of the community in which each store exists so if the community needs something and we can help out that's what we're here for" said Steve Langford with U-Haul.

In just three days, the facility on Big Bend and Sulphur Springs in Ballwin has assisted more than 50 families.

"You can kind of tell that someone is in a hard time right now when they come in with their family and their belongings we're going to help" Langford said.

A small gesture from a big company, making an unfortunate and unexpected move easier.

"It was a God send is what it was" said Pacific resident Joe Carter. "We were elated... I couldn't believe it the whole world is going on right now and our world is just crashed" he said.

To learn more about the U-Haul assistance, contact U-Haul.