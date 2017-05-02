Why I-44 may be closed for days in southern Missouri

LEBANON, Mo. – A 57-mile continuous stretch of Interstate 44 is closed in southern Missouri. The highway is closed for nearly 20 miles near St. Louis. The road could stay closed for a while. New pictures show buckling asphalt on an I-44 bridge near Lebanon. MoDOT expects the closure could last days at mile marker 129.

KY3 reports that engineers will have to wait to inspect the bridge. Waters from the Gasconade river are too close for an inspection. MoDOT will be able to inspect the bridge once the river recedes.