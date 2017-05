Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUREKA, MO (KTVI)-The Meramec River crested Tuesday night tying the 2015 record, now it's starting to fall slowly.

In Eureka, long days of sandbagging are over. Nearly 200,000 sandbags have created a levee around businesses on South Central Avenue in Old Town Eureka. The Coast Guard is standing by to monitor the area as the water continues to rise.

Nearby, Eureka High School is an island, surrounded by a wall of sandbags.

Water levels in Eureka have dropped nearly a foot to 45.55 last recorded at 4:30am. Business owners thankful for all the help and support. — West County EMS&Fire (@WESTCOUNTYFIRE) May 3, 2017