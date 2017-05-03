×

ST. LOUIS (KTVI)- You don’t have to head to the flood zones to help on the flood watch the American Red Cross is hosting a donation drive to help those affected.

Fox 2 has joined forces with the organization to provide help for flood victims and take donations.

Call The American Red Cross of Greater St. Louis ( 314) 516-2780 or visit AmericanRedCross.org to donate

Red Cross volunteers have open shelters at the following locations in the greater St. Louis metropolitan area:

Manchester United Methodist

129 Woods Mill Road, Ballwin

Humane Society Mobile Animal Shelter on Site

TriCounty Senior Center

800 W. Union Street, Pacific

Humane Society of Missouri and Pacific Animal Shelter are partnering

Hope Lutheran Church

3715 Wabash Avenue, Granite City, Illinois

Call Metro East Humane Society at 618-656-4405 for help