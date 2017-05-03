× 2 die in shooting at Dallas-area college

IRVING, Texas (AP) _A police spokesman says the suspected gunman and a second person are dead in an apparent murder-suicide on the campus of a community college in suburban Dallas.

Irving police spokesman James McLellan says it doesn’t appear anyone else was hurt in the shooting Wednesday at North Lake College.

The college in Irving earlier issued notices through social media urging people to barricade themselves in rooms.

Broadcast video shows students rushing from campus buildings as police swarm the area. Officers with their weapons drawn cautiously move toward one building.

McLellan says officers are trying to stop vehicles as they leave the campus and have stopped nearby public transportation in an effort to find any suspects.

North Lake College is a two-year public school that’s part of the Dallas County Community College District.