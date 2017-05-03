× Airbnb connecting Missouri flood victims with free places to stay

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – People affected by the floods near St. Louis have now have a free place to stay. Airbnb is activating their disaster response Disaster Response Program.

The program connects people with displaced by the floods, emergency workers and volunteers with hosts opening their homes. The program is activated for St. Louis, Branson, and surrounding counties from now through May 16th.

Click here to get started: Airbnb Activates Free Disaster Response Program for Missouri Floods

A statement from Kellie Bentz, Head of Global Disaster Response and Relief says:

“Airbnb has activated our Disaster Response Program to assist residents displaced by the devastating flooding impacting many communities across the state of Missouri. Through our program, those in need of temporary accommodations as a result of this disaster — including emergency relief workers and volunteers — are able to connect with Airbnb hosts in St. Louis, Branson, and surrounding counties who are opening their homes free of charge from now through May 16th.

Our thoughts are with the people of Missouri and all who have been affected by these tragic floods. We also want to thank the many emergency personnel who are helping their neighbors during this difficult time.”

Airbnb’s Disaster Response and Relief Program began in 2012 in the wake of Hurricane Sandy. The global disaster response initiative makes it easy for Airbnb hosts to provide space for people in need when disasters strike.