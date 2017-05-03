× Amtrak suspends service across Missouri

ST. LOUIS (AP) _Amtrak has suspended rail service across Missouri because of flooding caused by recent heavy rains.

Kristi Jamison, with the Missouri Department of Transportation, says ticketed passengers for trips between St. Louis and Kansas City will be transported by bus. She says passengers should expect delays because buses will have to detour around flooded roads.

Jamison says it’s possible the tracks will reopen by Saturday but that will depend on whether more rain falls this week.