Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses
St. Charles Nissan Storm Runner – Chasing Storms across the area
Download FOX 2’s news and weather apps for customized alerts and radar

Before & Again Warehouse sale this weekend in Chesterfield

Posted 12:31 pm, May 3, 2017, by , Updated at 12:32PM, May 3, 2017

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-The Before and Again Warehouse Sale is a way to get some styles at a good price. Colleen O’Neil, General Manager of Taubman Prestige Outlets, tells us all about the big sale.

In preparation for its re-branding launch, Before & Again is clearing out a treasure trove of products up to 80% off!

Shopping tips! 

  • Arrive early or late.
  • Bring a wingwoman
  • Prepare yourself
  • Practice good shopping karma!

Before & Again Warehouse sale
Taubman Prestige Outlets
17057 North Outer 40 Road in Chesterfield
May 5-May 7
10 a.m. – 9 p.m. on Friday & Saturday and 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Sunday

To learn more visit: Beforeandagain.com