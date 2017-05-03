Before & Again Warehouse sale this weekend in Chesterfield

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-The Before and Again Warehouse Sale is a way to get some styles at a good price. Colleen O’Neil, General Manager of Taubman Prestige Outlets, tells us all about the big sale.
In preparation for its re-branding launch, Before & Again is clearing out a treasure trove of products up to 80% off!
Shopping tips!
- Arrive early or late.
- Bring a wingwoman
- Prepare yourself
- Practice good shopping karma!
Before & Again Warehouse sale
Taubman Prestige Outlets
17057 North Outer 40 Road in Chesterfield
May 5-May 7
10 a.m. – 9 p.m. on Friday & Saturday and 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Sunday
To learn more visit: Beforeandagain.com
38.669699 -90.584304