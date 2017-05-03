Body found in crashed car along Riverview in Spanish Lake

Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses
May 3, 2017

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KTVI) – St. Louis County police detectives said a man found dead at the scene of a car accident was murdered.

According to Officer Benjamin Granda, a police spokesman, officers responded to a reported accident at the intersection of Prigge Road and Riverview Drive just after 4 a.m. on Tuesday. Police located a vehicle that had run off the roadway and struck a police.

A passenger, identified as 25-year-old Freddie Donald, was found dead in the vehicle. He’d been shot multiple times.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.