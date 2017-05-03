Bodycam video shows police officer dive into pond to save boy with autism from drowning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOPEKA, Kan. -- The Topeka Police Department has released bodycam video of one its officers who jumped into a pond to save a 4-year-old child with autism.

Officer Aaron Bulmer was driving around searching for suspects near the Central Park Community Center on Sunday when he noticed a small child dangerously close to a pond.

Officer Bulmer was walking toward the boy when he saw him fall in the water. You can see the child bobbing in the water when Bulmer quickly jumps in and saves the boy.

The child was taken to a local hospital to be checked out. TPD said the boy's parent had been looking for him at the time he fell into the pond, and also say it's worth noting that many children with autism are drawn to water.