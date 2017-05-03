Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…THURSDAY May 4, 2017:
More of the same for Thursday…rain…no storms…so a light to moderate rain with heavy downpours at times….all day long and into the evening on Thursday…the rivers will stay high and in major flood…this rain prolongs the flood with a few secondary crest…the good news the rivers will start to slowly fall over the weekend…but flooding holds well into the next week.
Quiet and dry for a change Friday and over the weekend..and into early next week.
Hang in there everyone.
my Summer forecast…that will be on May 18th…9pm on Fox 2.