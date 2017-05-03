Flood recovery starting in Union as after Bourbeuse River recedes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNION, MO (KTVI) – As rain falls over the St. Louis area, anxieties over flooding in Jefferson and West St. Louis County remain high. In Union Missouri signs of relief are starting to appear after the Bourbeuse River started to recede.

Clean-up has started at some businesses along the river after flood water receded from Dickey Bub.

Access to Union has eased also as Highway 47 has reopened between Union and Washington Missouri although with Highway 50 being reopened. However, 47 remains closed north of Union. But.

The McDonald’s in Union has reopened, thanks to new technology used in holding back flood water from the restaurant. The entrances to the business were sandbagged, but no sandbags were placed around the building. The store used a process incorporated by East Coast stores following hurricanes, that use special liners in the walls that protect the store from being flooded up to 6 feet.