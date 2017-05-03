Flooded highways may leave some stranded in Jefferson County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - What happened here just a short time ago was a big fear of local officials and drivers. Sections of I-44 and highway 30 are already shut down. Now I-55 closing may landlocked many people in south St. Louis County and Jefferson County.

The southbound lanes of Interstate 55 were closed at about noon at Butler Hill road. Northbound lanes will be closed just before evening rush hour, at Richardson road.

Drivers will still have two choices of roads parallel with I-55. Lemay Ferry and Telegraph will remain open with one lane in each direction, but prepare for significant delays.

Another major backup has been on 270 southbound going onto to I-44 west to Bowles. Bowles Avenue is the only way in and out of the Fenton area.

So, how much longer will the roads be closed?

"We want to open these roads worse than a lot of other people. We've been at this for a while now. I would say plan on the whole week." said Tom Blair with MoDOT. "This is officially the biggest impact to our state owned highways in the St. Louis region."

MoDOT reminds drivers make sure you have a full tank of gas and pack a bag with some snacks and clothing before heading out Thursday. The Missouri Highway Patrol asks that curious people who want to see the flooding up close and take pictures to stay away.