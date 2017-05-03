Flooding has had a big impact on school district operations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VALLEY PARK, MO (KTVI) - Students in school districts in the flood zone have been out of class all week and that has administrators making literal last minute plans on how to close out the school year.

In Valley Park at Route 141, still shut down because as you travel further south, flooding is still an issue. It's why school districts continue to cancel classes. Here in Valley Park they've cancelled classes for the rest of the week, leaving questions about how the end of the year will finish.

''As of late Wednesday night, schools in the Valley Park, Fox C-6, Lindbergh, Hillsboro, Northwest, Mehlville and Rockwood School Districts have cancelled classes for Thursday with some cancelling for the remainder of the week due to the historic flooding.

Northwest School District students were looking forward to prom this weekend, but flooding has forced them to reschedule until next weekend. It's just one of a number of school events being forced to reschedule or be cancelled altogether.

With the timing of the floods coming at the end of the school year, a number of districts have already sent requests to the state board of education requesting for the days not be mandated to be made up. No decisions have been made yet, leaving students and families in limbo, as Rockwood Superintendent Dr. Eric Knost referred to earlier in the week.

In a letter to parents, Valley Park Superintendent Dave Knes said he does not anticipate having to make up these days at the end of the year. We're unsure of the state department of education's decisions on the waiver requests for area school districts but they will be handling those on case by case bases.