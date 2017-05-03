Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses
St. Charles Nissan Storm Runner – Chasing Storms across the area
Download FOX 2’s news and weather apps for customized alerts and radar

Floodwaters hit roof line of homes in Olde Towne Fenton

Posted 11:25 am, May 3, 2017, by

FENTON, MO (KTVI) – Several homes in Olde Towne Fenton were submerged after the Meramec River overflowed its banks.

The water reached the roof lines on the homes.