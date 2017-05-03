× Free tetanus shots offered for Lincoln County residents after floods

TROY, MO (KTVI) – Another health alert going out in Lincoln County. Dangerous bacteria can be a problem with all the flooding. That’s why free tetanus shots are being offered to local residents and first responders by the Lincoln County Health Department in Troy, Missouri.

Tetanus is a bacterial disease that affects the nervous system. If your last tetanus shot was more than 10 years ago you need a booster.

Officials ask that you call and make an appointment before showing up.