× Did you get an email asking you to open a Google Doc? It’s a phishing scam

An unknown number of Gmail users, as well as business and corporate accounts tied to Google, fell victim to a clever phishing scam that allows hackers to take over the victims’ email accounts.

According to The Independent, the hackers created phony Google accounts and using Google Doc to spread their malicious program:

“The scam works by sending users an innocent looking Google Doc link, which appears to have come from someone you might know. But if it’s clicked then it will give over access to your Gmail account — and turn it into a tool for spreading the hack further.”

By Wednesday, Google said it had disabled and eliminated the fake accounts, and removed the false Google Doc pages. It’s unclear where the scam originated and how long it had been in use before Google responded.

We are investigating a phishing email that appears as Google Docs. We encourage you to not click through & report as phishing within Gmail. — Google Docs (@googledocs) May 3, 2017

(1 of 3) Official Google Statement on Phishing Email: We have taken action to protect users against an email impersonating Google Docs… — Google Docs (@googledocs) May 3, 2017

(2 of 3) & have disabled offending accounts. We’ve removed the fake pages, pushed updates through Safe Browsing, and our abuse team… — Google Docs (@googledocs) May 3, 2017