Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses
Download FOX 2’s news and weather apps for customized alerts and radar

Ground and aerial tours shows area flooding is getting better and worse

Posted 8:34 pm, May 3, 2017, by , Updated at 08:33PM, May 3, 2017

(KTVI) – Day 3 of flooding in the St. Louis area shows flooding is getting better is some places, while they are getting much worse in other areas.

Related stories