List of highways and roads closed for flooding near St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – The Missouri Department of Transportation has a list of current road closures due to flooding near St. Louis. They say that more than 100 state roads in the St. Louis region are flooded and will likely remain so for several more days.

See this interactive map for updates

Motorists should be aware of the following on-going closures:

I-44, St. Louis City, one lane closed westbound I-44/southbound I-55 from the Poplar Street Bridge to Park through July.

I-44, St. Louis City, one lane closed eastbound I-44/northbound I-55 from the I-44/I-55 interchange to the Poplar Street Bridge until December.

I-44, St. Louis City, one lane closed from the eastbound I-44 ramp to northbound I-55 until December.

I-44, St. Louis City, one lane closed on the ramp from westbound Poplar Street Bridge to southbound I-55/westbound I-44 through July.

I-44, St. Louis City, the ramp from 7th Street to westbound I-44 is closed through July.

I-44, St. Louis City, one lane closed eastbound and westbound between Shrewsbury and Jamieson through December. The remaining lanes are narrowed and shifted.

I-44, St. Louis City, the ramp from Shrewsbury to eastbound I-44 is closed through December.

I-55, St. Louis City, the ramp from Marion to northbound is closed until December.

I-44, St. Louis County, the connection between the north outer road and northbound and southbound Route 141 is closed until summer 2017. Drivers can detour by using South Highway Drive, Maritz Drive and the North Highway Drive.

Route 94, St. Charles County, the westbound ramp to eastbound Route 364 is narrowed through spring 2018.

Route 61/67, Jefferson County, through early May, one lane closed northbound and southbound between Fox Pointe and Linderhoff.

Please see the list of daily road closures, weather permitting:

Thursday, May 4

I-64, St. Louis City, 4 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., one lane closed eastbound from 6th Street to the Poplar Street Bridge.

I-64, St. Louis City, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound Poplar Street Bridge ramp to southbound I-55/westbound I-44 & Walnut Street ramp is closed.

I-44, St. Louis City, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., Memorial ramp to westbound I-44 is closed.

I-44, St. Louis City, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed westbound from Washington to Park.

I-70, St. Louis County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed westbound at I-170.

I-270, St. Louis County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed northbound at Manchester.

Route 30, St. Louis County, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed eastbound from Vasel to Mathilda Road.

Route 141, St. Louis County, until 3 p.m. Friday, one lane closed northbound and southbound near Vance.

I-70, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., up to two lanes closed eastbound from Mid Rivers Mall Drive to 5th Street.

Route 94, St. Charles County, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., one lane closed westbound at N. St. Peters Parkway.

Route 364, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., one lane closed eastbound and westbound near Muegge.

Route YY, Franklin County, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., one lane closed in various locations from Route 185 to Route A.

Route BB, Franklin County, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., one lane closed in various locations from Route A to Route 50.

Friday, May 5

I-64, St. Louis City, 4 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., one lane closed eastbound from 6th Street to the Poplar Street Bridge.

I-70, St. Louis County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to two lanes closed westbound at I-170.

I-70/I-170, St. Louis County, 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. Monday, northbound I-170 ramp to westbound I-70 will be closed until Saturday evening. Then crews will close the northbound I-170 to westbound I-70. The ramps will not be closed at the same time.

I-70, St. Louis County, 8 p.m. until late Saturday, eastbound ramp to northbound I-170 is closed.

I-270, St. Louis County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed northbound at Manchester.

Route 30, St. Louis County, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed eastbound from Vasel to Mathilda Road.

I-70, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., up to two lanes closed eastbound from Mid Rivers Mall Drive to 5th Street.

Route 94, St. Charles County, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., one lane closed westbound at N. St. Peters Parkway.

Route 364, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., one lane closed eastbound and westbound near Muegge.

Route YY, Franklin County, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., one lane closed in various locations from Route 185 to Route A.

Route BB, Franklin County, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., one lane closed in various locations from Route A to Route 50.

Saturday, May 6

No Scheduled Closures

Sunday, May 7

I-270, St. Louis County, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., two lanes closed northbound from Manchester to I-64.

Monday, May 8

I-64, St. Louis City, 4 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., one lane closed eastbound from 6th Street to the Poplar Street Bridge.

I-44, St. Louis County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed on N. Highway Drive.

I-44, St. Louis County, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed eastbound and westbound from Route 109 to Route 141.

I-270, St. Louis County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed northbound at Manchester.

I-270, St. Louis County, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed northbound from Ladue to Page.

I-270, St. Louis County, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., two lanes closed northbound from Manchester to I-64.

I-270, St. Louis County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to three lanes closed northbound and southbound from I-44 to Dougherty Ferry.

Route 141, St. Louis County, 8:30 a.m., to 3 p.m., one lane closed northbound and southbound from S. Highway Drive to Vance.

Route 141, St. Louis County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed northbound from St. Charles Rock Road to Route 370.

Route 141, St. Louis County, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., one lane closed northbound and southbound various locations from I-70 to Route 370.

Route 30, St. Louis County, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed eastbound from Vasel to Mathilda Road.

I-70, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., up to two lanes closed eastbound from Mid Rivers Mall Drive to 5th Street.

Route 94, St. Charles County, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., one lane closed westbound at N. St. Peters Parkway.

Route 364, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., one lane closed eastbound and westbound near Muegge.

Route 364, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., one lane closed eastbound and westbound near Muegge. I-55, Jefferson County, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed northbound and southbound from Route 67 to Route Z.

Route YY, Franklin County, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., one lane closed in various locations from Route 185 to Route A.

Route BB, Franklin County, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., one lane closed in various locations from Route A to Route 50.

Tuesday, May 9

I-64, St. Louis City, 4 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., one lane closed eastbound from 6th Street to the Poplar Street Bridge.

I-64, St. Louis City, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound Poplar Street Bridge ramp to southbound I-55/westbound I-44 & Walnut Street ramp is closed.

I-44, St. Louis City, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., Memorial ramp to westbound I-44 is closed.

I-44, St. Louis City, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed westbound from Washington to Park.

I-44, St. Louis County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed on N. Highway Drive.

I-44, St. Louis County, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed eastbound and westbound from Route 109 to Route 141.

I-270, St. Louis County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed northbound at Manchester.

I-270, St. Louis County, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed northbound from Ladue to Page.

I-270, St. Louis County, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., two lanes closed northbound from Manchester to I-64.

I-270, St. Louis County, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., up to three lanes closed northbound and southbound from I-44 to Dougherty Ferry.

Route 141, St. Louis County, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed northbound from St. Charles Rock Road to Route 370.

Route 141, St. Louis County, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., one lane closed northbound and southbound various locations from I-70 to Route 370.

Route 30, St. Louis County, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., one lane closed eastbound from Vasel to Mathilda Road.

Route 141, St. Louis County, 8:30 a.m., to 3 p.m., one lane closed northbound and southbound from S. Highway Drive to Vance.

Route 94, St. Charles County, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., one lane closed westbound at N. St. Peters Parkway.

Route 364, St. Charles County, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., one lane closed eastbound and westbound near Muegge.

I-70, St. Charles County, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., up to two lanes closed eastbound from Mid Rivers Mall Drive to 5th Street.

I-55, Jefferson County, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., one lane closed northbound and southbound from Route 67 to Route Z.

Route YY, Franklin County, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., one lane closed in various locations from Route 185 to Route A.

Route BB, Franklin County, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., one lane closed in various locations from Route A to Route 50.

Wednesday, May 10