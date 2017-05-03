× Man sentenced in girl’s death at Kansas City water park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ A third man will spend time in prison for the death of a middle school student at a Kansas City water park.

Twenty-year-old Dominic McDaniel was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison for his role in the 2015 killing of 14-year-old Alexis Kane at The Bay Water Park. He pleaded guilty last year to voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.

The Kansas City Star reports two other men were convicted in the death of Alexis, who was beaten and stabbed at the park.

Isaac Carter was sentenced last week to 10 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.

Nineteen-year-old Ce-Antonyo Kennedy was convicted last month guilty of second-degree murder and armed criminal action. He is to be sentenced May 31.