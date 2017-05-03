× Many flood insurance policies cover more than just your home

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – If you have flood insurance it should cover the physical structure of your home and its foundation. According to Allstate’s website, “The physical structure of your home and its foundation; plumbing and electrical systems; central air and heating systems; attached bookcases, cabinets and paneling; and a detached garage.”

Keep in mind that for most policies there is a maximum coverage limit of $250,000. There’s also something called, “Personal contents coverage” in some policies. It can help protect: clothing, furniture,electronics and lost food. The normal maximum coverage limit for that is $100,000.

Look carefully at your policy to find out what’s specific to your situation.