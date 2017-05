Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VALLEY PARK, MO (KTVI) - The Meramec continues to rise and will crest Wednesday at 44-feet. That's 16-feet over flood stage. The mayor ordered a mandatory evacuation beginning at noon yesterday as a precaution.

People had sandbagged non stop in front of homes and businesses. A ladder bridge was made from one wall of sandbags to another so police could get into the West County Precinct.