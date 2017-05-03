MoDOT asks drivers to treat rain as “liquid blizzard”; hundreds of roads closed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – More than 100 state roads remain closed across the state due to heavy flooding, the Missouri Department of Transportation said Wednesday.

MoDOT closed southbound Interstate 55 at Butler Hill, with the northbound lanes expected to be closed at Richardson Road by rush hour.

I-44 remains closed between I-270 and Route 100/Gray Summit in Franklin County. Commuters can use Route 100 as an alternate route, but delays can be upwards of two hours. Only local traffic—residents and business owners only—will be allowed westbound to Bowles and eastbound to Pacific, Eureka, and Route 109.

Authorities are asking people to treat this heavy rain as a “liquid blizzard,” meaning commuters likely wouldn’t travel if this were snow.

Route 141 at I-44 will likely remain closed most of the week. Route 141 at Romaine Creek and Route 21 at the Meramec River have been closed.

Route 109 is closed from Old State Road to Route W/FF. There is no access to I-44 from Route 109.

Route 30/Gravois Road is closed at the Meramec River.

And while Route 61/67 remains open, MoDOT is likely going to restrict travel in some capacity going forward. MoDOT is also monitoring rising water along Hwy 61 at Lemay Ferry and JeffCo Boulevard.

Route 67 is reduced to one lane with traffic from Alton, IL into Missouri between the Mississippi River and Missouri River.

Burst pipes have restricted travel on I-270 between Manchester and Clayton. MoDOT will block one lane of traffic in each direction to fix the pipe drainage problem.

Need to see a specific roadway that we didn’t mention here? Check out MoDOT’s interactive traffic map that details roads closed by flooding.