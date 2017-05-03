MoDOT to close I-55 at Meramec River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Interstate 55 was the last bridge over the Meramec River still open. Southbound I-55 near Butler Hill Road is expected to close Wednesday morning.

MoDOT closed I-44 between I-270 and Grays Summit Monday night. Local westbound traffic can still get through to Bowles avenue. Local eastbound I-44 traffic can get through at 100 to Pacific, Eureka and 109. You cannot get all the way through. The road is flooded in multiple places. Manchester road (100) is the detour for I-44 traffic.

Crews are in place along the ramp monitoring the water levels. They are ready to step in when necessary.

Al Nothum with the Missouri Highway Patrol is urging drivers to stay out of the water. This flooding event could last 4-5 more days. Drivers should check to see if the route to their destination is flooded.

Stay calm and choose the best route before you leave.

A 57-mile stretch of highway in southwest Missouri is still closed. The Gasconade river has receded from I-44 and left some damage. The pavement is gone and MoDOT is working to fix the issue before opening the road. That could take several days.

MoDOT says that drivers should take I-70 to go across the state.

MoDOT officials say expect I55SB to be closed by 7am. NB lanes may stay open until 9am, still touch & go for now. @FOX2now @FoxTrafficDiva — Katie Kormann (@KatieKormann) May 3, 2017

Check MoDOT's Traveler Info Map for the latest road closures and conditions:https://t.co/opw1rHuWdm

Call 1-888-275-6636 pic.twitter.com/9M91VWYhMQ — MoDOT (@MoDOT) May 3, 2017