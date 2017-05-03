Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses
Pastor arrested after drugs found at his church

BOSTON (AP) _ Police in Massachusetts say officers found fentanyl, cocaine and pills at a church and arrested the pastor.

Willie Wilkerson, of Dorchester, was charged Tuesday with drug trafficking and possession with intent to distribute.

Police say a search of his home and Mission Church and Victoria’s Kitchen Food Trailer in Roxbury found 50 Percocet pills, fentanyl and other drugs, along with about $10,400 in cash and stolen property worth about $20,000.

Police say they’re still investigating and that the 58-year-old Wilkerson could face additional charges. He will be arraigned Wednesday. It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney.