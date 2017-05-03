People packing up after West Alton voluntary evacuation order

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALTON, MO (KTVI) - Voluntary evacuations are underway in West Alton Missouri. Authorities are strongly recommending residents and businesses to leave town.

Police have closed many street in the area. Some roads are flooded and already under water. The notice for voluntary evacuations Was issued Tuesday night and authorities urged residents in the town of about 500 people to leave immediately.

Authorities in West Alton say the Missouri River is expected to crest at 36.3 feet by late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. That is three inches above what the levee system is designed for. Many roads in the area are already covered in water and are blocked off.

The chief says that the Missouri River had already washed over the levee in places north of Highway 94 that threatened Portage Des Sioux.

Some residents are heeding the warnings and ar moving to higher ground. The Chief says residents should evacuate to be on the safe side.

In 2015 a levee near West Alton failed and dozens of homes were affected. The chief says the levee district will continue to monitor both the Missouri and Mississippi levee system and will be ready to take action if needed.